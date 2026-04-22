Corruption exposed National Police dismantle Khimprom criminal syndicate

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As part of the investigation into the criminal organization Khimprom, a corruption component has been identified, including the involvement of police officers.

This was stated by the Head of the National Police of Ukraine (NPU), Ivan Vyhivskyi, during a briefing in response to a question about whether this involves only general criminal offenses or something linked to Russian aggression, News.Az reports, citing Ukrinform.

“Regarding the roots, regarding Russia—we are also looking into that. And I would like to say that we are cooperating with both the SSU and the SBI, and with all agencies. And… of course, there is a corruption component here. A corruption component involving law enforcement agencies, including among our own staff,” Vyhivskyi noted.

He reported that the NPU forwards information about individuals not under the jurisdiction of the National Police to the relevant law enforcement agencies, “including officials, lawmakers, and others.”

“By the way, regarding police officers, yesterday we took the necessary actions with internal security regarding possible individuals who assisted in this in one way or another. The investigation is ongoing,” the head of the National Police emphasized.

Responding to a question about complicity at various levels and the number of officials at different levels, he explained that he cannot currently disclose the names of these individuals, “because we are still working on this.”

“But, for example, (this is the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control, where they worked), and an investigation is currently underway there,” Vyhivskyi said.

As reported, on April 14, the National Police of Ukraine announced that searches were being conducted at the U420 chain of stores due to the sale of products containing hazardous substances under the guise of souvenir goods.

On April 22, NPU Head Ivan Vyhivskyi stated that police had foiled the criminal group Khimprom, which was involved in several areas of criminal activity, including fraudulent call centers, the U420 project, and the illegal trafficking of narcotic substances.

News.Az