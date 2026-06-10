Shanghai vice mayor Chen Yujian under investigation
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Source: China Daily
Chen Yujian, vice mayor of Shanghai Municipality, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, an official statement said Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
Chen is being investigated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Commission of Supervision for suspected severe violations of disciplines and laws, the statement said.
By Nijat Babayev