Türkiye detains singer Kenan Doğulu and actress Beren Saat in drug investigation

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Turkish authorities have detained 22 more people as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation involving figures from the entertainment industry, local media reported on Thursday.

According to NTV, those detained include singer Kenan Doğulu, actress Beren Saat and actor Enis Arıkan, News.az reports.

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The suspects were taken for medical examinations before being transferred to the Narcotics Crimes Division to provide statements, the report said.

The latest detentions come amid a broader investigation that has already led to the questioning of several well-known figures in Türkiye's entertainment sector.

Authorities have also released the results of drug tests conducted on some previously detained celebrities. According to the reports, cocaine was detected in samples taken from Mabel Matiz, Tarık Tunca Bakır, Aycan Yağcı, Eda Dora, Aslıhan Turanlı, Volkan Bahçekapılı and Yasemin İkbal.

Turkish authorities have not yet announced whether formal charges will be filed against those detained. The investigation is ongoing.

News.Az