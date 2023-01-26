Council of Europe calls for special tribunal to probe Russia and Belarus’ "crime of aggression" in Ukraine

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has voted unanimously to demand the creation of a special international tribunal to prosecute Russian and Belarusian political and military leaders “for the crime of aggression in Ukraine,” according to a statement published Thursday, News.az reports citing CNN.

PACE, composed of members appointed by the national parliaments of the Council's 46 member states, proposes a tribunal in The Hague “to prosecute Russian and Belarusian political and military leaders who planned, prepared, initiated or executed Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.”

PACE recommends policies for adoption, which are then submitted to national governments for action.

