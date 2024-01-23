Court in Ecuador arrests nearly 70 suspects after attack on hospital in west Ecuador

An Ecuadorian court has sanctioned the arrest of 67 people who attacked a hospital in the western province of Guayas, the prosecutor’s office said

"The judge upheld the prosecutor’s motion to place 67 offenders in prison in Guayaquil," it said.

According to the prosecutor’s office, 68 people attacked the hospital in Yaguachi in an attempt to free a gang member who had been injured in an earlier shootout. The gangster died while in the hospital. Upon detaining the suspects, Ecuadorian police confiscated firearms and illegal drugs.

