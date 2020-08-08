COVID-19 recoveries in Azerbaijan surpass 30,000

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 30,000 patients have so far recovered in Azerbaijan from the novel coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Saturday.

The Operational Headquarters said the total number of recovered patients reached 30,056.

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 488 as the country saw five more deaths, while 365 patients recovered over the past 24 hours.

The country registered 105 new cases, bringing the tally to 33,481.

As many as 6,457 tests have conducted over the last 24 hours, raising the total number of tests to 779,508, the Operational Headquarters added.

News.Az