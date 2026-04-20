Ukrainian drones strike Russia's Tuapse refinery, triggering huge fire - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian drones struck the Tuapse Oil Refinery in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Krai during an overnight attack on April 20, as Kyiv continues efforts aimed at disrupting Moscow’s war funding, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Russian Telegram channels, citing local residents, reported explosions in the area of the port.

Large flames were reportedly seen coming from the site, with claims that at least two storage tanks at the refinery were burning.

💥 Major fire reported after drone strike on oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai



Ukrainian drones reportedly struck the Tuapse Oil Refinery in southern Russia's Krasnodar Krai during an overnight attack on April 20, as Kyiv continues efforts to disrupt Moscow's war funding.… pic.twitter.com/2ld4d5lxcV — News.Az (@news_az) April 20, 2026

Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev confirmed that an attack took place “at the seaport of Tuapse,” although he did not specify what was hit in the incident.

He also claimed that one person was killed and another injured as a result of the attack.

Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the strikes and the extent of the damage caused was unclear.

The Tuapse Oil Refinery, a Rosneft facility, is one of the 10 largest oil refineries in Russia. The refinery is capable of refining approximately 12 million tons of crude oil per year.

News.Az