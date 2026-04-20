Iran executes two men accused of links to Israeli spy network

Iran executes two men accused of links to Israeli spy network

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has executed two men convicted of cooperating with Israel’s Mossad intelligence service and planning attacks inside the country, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The two individuals, identified as Mohammad Masoum Shahi and Hamed Validi, were accused of belonging to a spy network linked to Mossad.

Authorities alleged they had received training abroad, including in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

The executions were carried out after the men were found guilty of intelligence-related offences involving cooperation with Israel and alleged plans to conduct attacks inside Iran.

News.Az