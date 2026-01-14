Yandex metrika counter

Crane collapse derails Thai train, kills at least 12

  • World
  • Share
Crane collapse derails Thai train, kills at least 12
Photo: X/@prdthailand

A passenger train traveling from Bangkok to Thailand’s northeast derailed on Wednesday after a construction crane collapsed onto one of its carriages, killing at least 12 people and injuring more than 30, according to police.

The accident occurred in Sikhio district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, as the train headed toward Ubon Ratchathani. Authorities said the crane was part of a high-speed rail construction project and fell as the train was passing, triggering a brief fire, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Emergency crews extinguished the blaze and rescue operations are ongoing, police said.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      