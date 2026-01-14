Crane collapse derails Thai train, kills at least 12

+ ↺ − 16 px

A passenger train traveling from Bangkok to Thailand’s northeast derailed on Wednesday after a construction crane collapsed onto one of its carriages, killing at least 12 people and injuring more than 30, according to police.

The accident occurred in Sikhio district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, as the train headed toward Ubon Ratchathani. Authorities said the crane was part of a high-speed rail construction project and fell as the train was passing, triggering a brief fire, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Emergency crews extinguished the blaze and rescue operations are ongoing, police said.

⚠️ At least 22 dead as crane collapses onto train in #Thailand



The police have just confirmed that 22 people have died, while 79 others are injured. Eight of those wounded have severe injuries. pic.twitter.com/jBhqfTnTFk — News.Az (@news_az) January 14, 2026

