Music icon Paul Hardcastle’s son dies at 35 in motorbike accident

The eighties icon announced the tragedy on Instagram on Monday night, January 12, posting an old picture of his son along with the message: “Just to let you know that my super talented son Paul Hardcastle Jnr was in a fatal motorcycle accident earlier and has sadly died. RIP son love Dad,” News.Az reports, citing The Sun.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Paul Jnr was a successful musician, playing the saxophone and DJing.

He appeared on the final track, “Take 1,” of his father’s 2008 album Hardcastle 5 and also contributed to the 2022 release, Hardcastle X.

Paul Hardcastle, 68, is best known for his 1985 number one hit “19,” a song about soldiers in the Vietnam War.

The song was so successful it became number one in 13 countries and every time he stepped out of the house someone would hum its eponymous chorus “N-n-n-n-nineteen, nineteen.”

His career has spanned decades and genres, Paul Snr is a prolific electronic producer, keyboardist and composer who has enjoyed popularity with dance, R&B, and jazz-influenced albums since the eighties.