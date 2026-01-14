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Thailand Crane Collapse
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At least two people were killed after a construction crane collapsed onto a highway in Thailand, just a day after another crane accident elsewhere in the country left 32 people dead.15 Jan 2026-10:26
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A devastating crash involving an express train in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, caused by a falling construction crane, has claimed 22 lives and left 55 others injured.14 Jan 2026-10:11
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A passenger train traveling from Bangkok to Thailand’s northeast derailed on Wednesday after a construction crane collapsed onto one of its carriages, killing at least 12 people and injuring more than 30, according to police.14 Jan 2026-09:01
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