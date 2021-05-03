Crew Dragon spacecraft with four astronauts returns to Earth
03 May 2021
Space X’s Crew Dragon manned spacecraft with the Crew-1 mission aboard has come back to Earth, successfully making an Atlantic splashdown off Florida’s coast, NASA reported.
The Resilience spacecraft with four astronauts - NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi - splashed down safely in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City, Florida, at 2:56 a.m. EDT (09:56 a.m.) after 168 days in space.
(c) TASS
News.Az