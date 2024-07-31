Crew members of burning vessel near ACG block of fields evacuated: bp-Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ship that caught fire in the morning today was carrying out diving work in the open sea in the territory of Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block by the order of bp-Azerbaijan, the company's public relations manager Tamam Bayatli said, News.Az reports citing Report news agency.

“In the morning today, the diving vessel that caught fire was carrying out underwater work in the territory of the ACG block. The vessel does not serve any operating platforms in the block and was not near any of them at the time of the fire,” Bayatli said.According to the manager, there were no injuries, and all the crew members of the vessel were successfully evacuated to nearby ships and are now in a safe area.“The vessel was moved to a safe distance from the contract area,” the bp-Azerbaijan official said.

News.Az