Crimes against peace and humanity committed by Armenia – Khojaly genocide (ANALYTICS)

Ethnic cleansing, deportations, and genocides committed by Armenia are among the bloodiest tragedies not only in the history of Azerbaijan but also in the history of humanity for their cruelty and scale.

Armenia committed genocide in Khojaly, Malibeyli, Gushchular, Agdaban, Bashlibel, Balligaya, Garadaghli, and other areas in the early 1990s.

Among these crimes, the Khojaly genocide stands out for its special cruelty.

Over the night of 25-26 February 1992, following a massive artillery bombardment, Armenian armed forces and paramilitary units, with support from the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Infantry Regiment, moved in to seize the town. By 5 o'clock in the morning on February 26, the city was occupied and destroyed by Armenian invaders. As a result, 106 women, 63 children, and 70 elderly persons, including 613 people killed. 1275 residents were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them still remains unknown.

On this tragedic night, 487 residents of Khojaly were injured, and 76 of them were children. 8 families were killed completely, 25 children lost both parents while 130 children lost one of their parents.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation and other non-governmental and diaspora organizations are taking important steps in the direction of conveying the truth about the Khojaly genocide to the world community in a wider geographical area and recognizing it as an act of genocide.

The real essence of this horrific genocide, which occurred in front of the eyes of the world, was uncovered only after national leader Heydar Aliyev came to political power in 1993.

In February 1994, the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan gave a political and legal assessment of the Khojaly genocide.

Moreover, on 26 March 1998, national leader Heydar Aliyev signed a decree to declare 31 March as the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis to commemorate genocides committed against the Azerbaijanis throughout history.

In 2007, the Milli Majlis adopted a broad decision on the 15th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

On January 17, 2012, the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev issued a decree "On the twentieth anniversary of the Khojaly genocide".

The "Justice to Khojaly" international campaign played an important role in the recognition of the Khojaly tragedy as genocide at the international level. Currently, as a result of the work carried out within the framework of this campaign, which is successfully carried out in more than 35 countries of the world, the parliamentary delegation of 51 countries that are members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation recognized the Khojaly tragedy as a genocide. At the same time, resolutions and statements containing sharp condemnation of the Khojaly genocide were adopted in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Organization of Turkic States.

The main reason why other Armenian crimes apart from the Khojaly tragedy, are not properly conveyed to the world community is the fact that there are too many Armenian crimes in Karabakh and the lack of information about most of these crimes.

At the end of the last century, the information environment in Azerbaijan was very different. Armenians also “skillfully” took advantage of this situation and managed to hide much evidence related to their atrocities.

But sooner or later justice takes its place and no crime remains hidden. Although murders, invasions, and genocides were committed during the nearly 30-year occupation period, historical justice was finally established. Azerbaijan established this justice itself.

As a result of the 44-day Patriotic War, which lasted from September 27 to November 10, 2020, under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan liberated its occupied territories after about 30 years.

Analytic group of News.Az

News.Az