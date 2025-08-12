Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez announce engagement

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo is now engaged to his long-time partner Georgina Rodríguez.

She announced the news on social media alongside a picture of a large ring, writing "Yes I do. In this and in all my lives" in her native Spanish, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

No further details have been shared. Ronaldo, who is the most followed person on Instagram, has not yet made a comment about their engagement.

The couple have been together for nine years, after they met at a Gucci shop in Madrid where Rodríguez was working. He was playing at the Spanish club Real Madrid at the time.

"She said siu!" was one of the top comments, a nod to the footballer's famous goal celebration where he shouts yes in Portuguese or Spanish. Photo: Georgina Rodríguez via Instagram

The Portugal and Al-Nassr player has five children in total, two of whom he shares with Rodríguez.