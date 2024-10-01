Cristiano Ronaldo reveals career goal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Portugal and Saudi Arabian Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his career goal, News.Az reports citing A Bola.

The footballer said that he no longer cares about being the best or winning individual awards. “The most important thing is that the team is fine. I want to enjoy myself and be useful to my club and my national team,” he said.Ronaldo previously admitted to being obsessed with football. He said that he has become addicted to scoring goals and playing at a good level even at his age because he enjoys it.Ronaldo is a five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or. He has five Champions League victories under his belt, as well as championship titles in England, Spain and Italy. Together with the Portuguese national team, the footballer became the 2016 European Champion, the silver and bronze medalists of the continental championship, and the winner of the 2019 UEFA Nations League.

News.Az