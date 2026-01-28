Croatia refuses to join Trump’s 'Board of Peace,' says PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Croatia will not participate in U.S. President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace," as announced by Prime Minister Andrej Plenković on Wednesday, though he did not provide specific reasons for the decision.

"After thorough analyses, the position of the government...is that at this moment Croatia would not join the 'Board of Peace' for a number of reasons," Plenković told reporters, News.Az reports, citing Euronews.

The prime minister said he would elaborate on the reasons for the decision at a later date.

Earlier this month, the government said the European Union member country had been invited to join Trump's new international institution.

Plenković said that Croatia was waiting until the EU harmonises its views, while "assessing the legal and other aspects of the proposal."

On Wednesday, he spoke about the issue with President Zoran Milanović, with the latter arguing that the invitation should be reviewed by the national security council. Trump launched his " Board of Peace " initiative at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week and was joined on stage by leaders and officials from the 19 countries who had agreed to sign its founding charter.

News.Az