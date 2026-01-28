Board of Peace welcomes Azerbaijan as founding member

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new international Board of Peace launched under the initiative of U.S. President Donald Trump has officially welcomed Azerbaijan as a founding member, according to a post published on the Board’s verified X page.

The Board of Peace’s social media account shared a greeting poster dedicated to Azerbaijan, recognizing the country as one of the organization’s founding members. Similar welcome posters were also published for other participating nations, signaling the formal introduction of the Council’s global network, News.Az reports.

The announcement follows the signing ceremony of the “Board of Peace Charter,” held on January 22 in Davos during the World Economic Forum. Presidents, prime ministers, and senior government leaders attending the event signed the Charter.

The Board of Peace welcomes Azerbaijan as a founding member of our growing international organization. pic.twitter.com/DeyEYH6YUD — Board of Peace (@BoardOfPeace) January 27, 2026

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the ceremony and signed the founding document alongside other world leaders. With this step, Azerbaijan became one of the initial states to join the newly formed international platform.

The Board is expected to serve as a global forum aimed at encouraging dialogue, diplomatic cooperation, and long-term peace initiatives between nations. The publication of official welcome messages on its social media channels represents the Board's first public outreach as it begins building its international presence.

The Davos ceremony and subsequent online announcements confirm Azerbaijan’s early and central role in the organization’s foundation, positioning the country among the first partners in the Board’s emerging global framework.

News.Az