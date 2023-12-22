Croatia’s president congratulates Azerbaijani leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

Croatian President Zoran Milanović congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, News.Az reports.

“It is pleasure to send warm congratulations for your birthday and best wishes of health, happiness and professional achievements,” the Croatian president said in his congratulatory message.

“Mr. President, I wish you all the best and much success in your efforts to further enhance the prosperity of your country.

I am confident that in the spirit of friendship, Croatia and Azerbaijan will further strengthen and intensify bilateral cooperation, whereby joint work to advance economic relations is of exceptional importance.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” President Milanović added.

News.Az