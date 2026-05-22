Cruz Azul and Pumas draw first leg in tight Liga MX Final - VIDEO

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Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM played out a goalless draw in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 final, leaving everything to be decided in the return match at Ciudad Universitaria on Sunday. Both sides struggled to break through defensively solid performances in a tightly contested encounter.

The match, broadcast under TUDN coverage, saw few clear scoring chances as neither team managed to gain a decisive advantage ahead of the second leg. The final remains evenly balanced, with the championship now set to be decided in Mexico City, News.Az reports, citing TUDN México.

News.Az