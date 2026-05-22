Cristian Terheș: European Parliament’s attack on Azerbaijan was unnecessary and unproductive - VIDEO

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Romanian Member of the European Parliament Cristian Terheș, a member of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group, has said Azerbaijan’s decision to suspend cooperation with the European Parliament should serve as a “serious wake-up call” for the institution, arguing that the move did not happen “in a vacuum.”

The remarks were made during a plenary session of the European Parliament held on 21 May 2026 and published on the European Parliament Multimedia Centre platform. The agenda included a separate item titled “Decision of the Azerbaijani Parliament on suspending cooperation with the European Parliament”, News.Az reports.

The discussion once again highlighted the growing strain in relations between Baku and the European Parliament. Azerbaijan’s decision to suspend cooperation was presented not merely as a formal political step, but as a direct response to what some MEPs described as a biased, counterproductive and ideologically driven approach by the European Parliament towards the South Caucasus.

Terheș criticised the European Parliament’s April 2026 resolution on Armenia, saying that while support for Armenia’s democratic process is understandable, using the resolution to attack Azerbaijan was “totally unnecessary, unwise and unproductive”.

According to him, Azerbaijan and Armenia have gone through several wars over the past 35 years but are now attempting to move towards reconciliation and a peace treaty. In this context, he argued, the European Parliament should not undermine this fragile process with one-sided political attacks.

“Even if the statements against Azerbaijan in these resolutions were accurate, the resolution on Armenia was neither the place nor the time to do it,” Terheș said.

He described the European Parliament’s approach as dominated by “constant moralism” and an “obsession with ideological condemnation”, warning that such behaviour cannot be considered serious foreign policy.

“This constant moralism, this obsession with ideological condemnation, is not foreign policy. It is political immaturity and geopolitical suicide,” the MEP stated.

Terheș also argued that Azerbaijan is not the only country increasingly frustrated with the European Parliament’s approach, pointing to Georgia as another example of a state distancing itself from the European Union due to what he described as double standards and a superior attitude from Brussels.

“We are seeing the same dynamic with Georgia and other nations that are increasingly distancing themselves from the European Union because they are tired of Europe’s double standards and this superior attitude,” he said.

According to Terheș, if this approach continues, the European Union risks becoming irrelevant in the South Caucasus and Central Asia at a time when both regions are gaining strategic importance.

He stressed that Azerbaijan is not simply another partner of the European Union, but a country of direct importance for Europe’s energy security and connectivity. The MEP noted that Azerbaijan helped Europe reduce its dependence on Russian gas and energy, and also provided fuel and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

“These are concrete actions, not simple declarations,” Terheș emphasised.

He also underlined Azerbaijan’s growing role as a key gateway between Europe and Central Asia through the Caspian region and the Middle Corridor. In his view, alienating a country with such strategic importance is not only irresponsible, but also geopolitically self-destructive.

“Azerbaijan has become a key gateway connecting Europe with Central Asia through the Caspian region via the Middle Corridor. Alienating countries like Azerbaijan is not only irresponsible, but geopolitically self-destructive,” he said.

Terheș also called on the European Parliament to replace what he described as endless criticism, political attacks and ideological pressure with genuine diplomacy. He said Europe needs realism, strategic thinking and partnerships based on mutual respect rather than permanent lectures and self-righteousness.

“The European Parliament must engage in diplomacy, not endless criticism, political attacks and ideological pressure on other nations. This should be a wake-up call. Europe needs realism, strategic thinking and partnerships based on mutual respect, not permanent lectures and self-righteousness,” the MEP said.

He concluded by urging the European Parliament to do everything possible to restore dialogue and cooperation with Azerbaijan.

“I call on this Parliament to do everything possible to resume dialogue and cooperation with Azerbaijan,” Terheș stated.

News.Az