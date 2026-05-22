Tomasz Froelich: Europe’s “moral imperialism” towards Azerbaijan threatens its own energy security - VIDEO

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German Member of the European Parliament Tomasz Froelich has sharply criticised the European Union’s current foreign policy line, arguing that the breakdown in parliamentary relations with Azerbaijan is another sign of Europe’s declining influence in the world.

According to him, the EU’s tendency to issue moral judgements instead of building pragmatic partnerships is damaging its own strategic interests, particularly in the field of energy security, News.Az reports.

Speaking during a debate in the European Parliament, Froelich said Azerbaijan’s decision to suspend parliamentary relations with the EU should be seen in the broader context of Europe’s increasingly strained relations with major global actors.

He noted that the EU has difficult relations with the United States and China, while relations with Russia have effectively collapsed. Against this backdrop, he argued, Azerbaijan’s decision demonstrates that Brussels is becoming increasingly marginalised on the global stage.

According to Froelich, the core problem is that Azerbaijan has grown tired of what he described as constant “moral judgements” from the European Parliament.

“The problem is that Azerbaijan is sick of moral judgements from the European Parliament. And I agree with them,” he said.

The MEP criticised those in the European Parliament who, in his words, repeatedly claim the moral high ground while lacking credibility themselves. He accused the EU of selective indignation and argued that its foreign policy is often driven by hypocrisy rather than strategic thinking.

Froelich also referred to the situation in Karabakh and allegations regarding the suffering of Armenians, saying that hundreds of thousands of people had fled and that Christian cultural heritage had been damaged. However, his main criticism was directed at the European Parliament, which, in his view, failed to act effectively and instead hid behind what he called “stupid resolutions”.

He also pointed to corruption scandals involving European politicians, arguing that such cases further weaken the EU’s moral authority in its dealings with other countries.

At the same time, Froelich welcomed the ongoing normalisation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, describing it as a positive development. However, he warned that the current moment remains highly sensitive and that undermining relations with Azerbaijan would be geopolitically irresponsible.

“It is geopolitical childishness to abandon these relations,” he said.

A major part of Froelich’s speech focused on energy security. He stressed that pipeline gas from Azerbaijan is vital for European industry, especially after Europe reduced its dependence on Russian gas and turned to more expensive liquefied natural gas from the United States.

According to him, if the EU continues to treat Azerbaijan in this way, it risks delivering a serious blow to Europe’s energy security.

“If we continue to play with Azerbaijan in this way, you will get a final blow to Europe’s energy security,” Froelich warned.

He said that while members of the European Parliament may not personally feel the consequences of rising energy costs, ordinary Europeans and businesses are struggling. In his view, Europe needs reliable strategic partners, alternative energy routes and a more pragmatic foreign policy if it wants to remain a serious actor in the emerging multipolar world.

Froelich concluded by saying that Europe must move away from outdated post-colonial thinking and what he called “moral imperialism”. He argued that such an approach undermines Europe’s industry, prosperity and living standards.

“Moral imperialism is something which can only undermine our industry, our prosperity and the standard of living on our continent,” he said.

Azerbaijan’s decision to suspend cooperation with the European Parliament has triggered sharp debates in Brussels, exposing deep disagreements among MEPs over the EU’s approach towards Baku. While some lawmakers criticised Azerbaijan and urged the EU to maintain pressure on Baku over human rights issues, others warned that Brussels’ policy of moral lecturing is pushing away a strategically important partner at a time when Europe is already facing serious geopolitical and energy challenges.

News.Az