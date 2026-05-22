One dead, several injured in explosion at Hungary's MOL petrochemical plant - VIDEO

One dead, several injured in explosion at Hungary's MOL petrochemical plant - VIDEO

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An explosion at Hungarian oil and gas group MOL’s petrochemical complex in Tiszaújváros, eastern Hungary, has killed one person and seriously injured several others, the company said in a statement on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Prime Minister Peter Magyar said in a Facebook post that his ​economy minister Istvan Kapitany and MOL's executive chairman ​Zsolt Hernadi were en route to the plant. ⁠Magyar also posted a photo that showed huge black ​smoke billowing out of the plant.

💥A massive explosion rocked Hungary’s largest petrochemical plant — at least one person was killed and several others severely injured



The blast occurred at the Olefin-1 facility operated by MOL Group in the city of Tiszaújváros during the restart of equipment after maintenance… pic.twitter.com/ZU9vuWcnqP — News.Az (@news_az) May 22, 2026

"An explosion occurred at ​MOL Petrochemicals' site in Tiszaújváros during the restart of the Olefin 1 plant. The fire was localised by firefighters, and the intervention ​is still ongoing," MOL said.

"The circumstances of the accident ​are being investigated by experts," the company added, without giving further ‌details.

Kapitany, ⁠in a Facebook post, said that according to current information, a compressor exploded during the restart of the Olefin 1 plant and the fire was still being put ​out.

The Olefin ​1 plant is ⁠a steam cracker unit at MOL's petrochemical plant in Tiszaujvaros. The production capacity of ​MOL's Olefin-1 plant is approximately 370,000 metric ​tons ⁠of ethylene per year. There are two steam crackers in Tiszaujvaros with 660 kt/y ethylene capacity according to MOL's ⁠own website.

MOL ​uses the majority of its ​ethylene internally to manufacture polyethylene plastics, which are sold to the plastics ​and packaging industries.

News.Az