One dead, several injured in explosion at Hungary's MOL petrochemical plant - VIDEO
An explosion at Hungarian oil and gas group MOL’s petrochemical complex in Tiszaújváros, eastern Hungary, has killed one person and seriously injured several others, the company said in a statement on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Prime Minister Peter Magyar said in a Facebook post that his economy minister Istvan Kapitany and MOL's executive chairman Zsolt Hernadi were en route to the plant. Magyar also posted a photo that showed huge black smoke billowing out of the plant.
💥A massive explosion rocked Hungary’s largest petrochemical plant — at least one person was killed and several others severely injured— News.Az (@news_az) May 22, 2026
The blast occurred at the Olefin-1 facility operated by MOL Group in the city of Tiszaújváros during the restart of equipment after maintenance… pic.twitter.com/ZU9vuWcnqP
"An explosion occurred at MOL Petrochemicals' site in Tiszaújváros during the restart of the Olefin 1 plant. The fire was localised by firefighters, and the intervention is still ongoing," MOL said.
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"The circumstances of the accident are being investigated by experts," the company added, without giving further details.
Kapitany, in a Facebook post, said that according to current information, a compressor exploded during the restart of the Olefin 1 plant and the fire was still being put out.
The Olefin 1 plant is a steam cracker unit at MOL's petrochemical plant in Tiszaujvaros. The production capacity of MOL's Olefin-1 plant is approximately 370,000 metric tons of ethylene per year. There are two steam crackers in Tiszaujvaros with 660 kt/y ethylene capacity according to MOL's own website.
MOL uses the majority of its ethylene internally to manufacture polyethylene plastics, which are sold to the plastics and packaging industries.
By Nijat Babayev