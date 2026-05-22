Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan hail dynamic development of political dialogue

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Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, who is on a working visit to Ashgabat, met with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on May 22.

PM Asadov conveyed greetings from Azerbaidjani President Ilham Aliyev to the Turkmen president, News.Az reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Berdimuhamedov thanked him for the greetings and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to the Azerbaijani leader.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the dynamic development of political dialogue based on mutual trust between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

The meeting also included discussions on opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields.

News.Az