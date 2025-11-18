Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia announces plans to invest $1 trillion in US

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman revealed that Saudi Arabia plans to raise its investment in the U.S. from $600 billion to nearly $1 trillion.

"I believe, Mr. President, today and tomorrow we can announce that we are going to increase that $600 billion to almost $1 trillion for real investment," Bin Salman, known as MBS, told reporters at the White House, alongside US President Donald Trump, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Trump thanked MBS for agreeing to invest $600 billion in the US.

"I want to thank you because you've agreed to invest $600 billion into the United States, and because he's my friend, he might make it a trillion, but I'm going to have to work on him, but it's 600 we can count on 600 billion, but that number could go up a little bit higher," Trump said.

