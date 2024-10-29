Yandex metrika counter

Crude oil price forecast for 29-10-2024

  • Economics
  • Share
Crude oil price forecast for 29-10-2024

Crude oil price settles below 68.00$ level, waiting to get negative motive that assist to push the price to resume the expected bearish trend for today, which its next targets located at 67.00$ followed by 65.50$, reminding you that the continuation of the bearish wave depends on the price stability below 68.65$, News.Az reports citing The Economies .

The expected trading range for today is between 66.00$ support and 69.00$ resistance

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      