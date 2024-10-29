Crude oil price forecast for 29-10-2024
Crude oil price settles below 68.00$ level, waiting to get negative motive that assist to push the price to resume the expected bearish trend for today, which its next targets located at 67.00$ followed by 65.50$, reminding you that the continuation of the bearish wave depends on the price stability below 68.65$, News.Az reports citing The Economies .
The expected trading range for today is between 66.00$ support and 69.00$ resistance
