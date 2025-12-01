Crypto ATMs grow despite tighter global regulations

On one hand, the global network of machines is approaching 40,000 units, with analysts projecting a multi‑billion‑dollar market by the end of the decade, said an article published on ts2.tech, News.Az reports.

On the other hand, regulators from Washington to Wellington are tightening rules, and some countries have deemed crypto ATMs too risky to operate at all.

As of December 1, 2025, the crypto ATM industry is navigating rapid growth alongside increasing regulatory scrutiny, with significant implications for operators, investors, and everyday users.

A crypto ATM (often called a “Bitcoin ATM” or “crypto kiosk”) is a standalone machine that lets people:

Insert cash and buy cryptocurrency sent to their wallet (one‑way machines), and sometimes

Sell crypto and receive cash (two‑way machines).

Unlike bank ATMs, these devices are usually run by private crypto companies, not banks. They are popular with:

People paid in cash or without easy bank access

Users who don’t want to link a bank account to a crypto exchange

Tourists and migrants sending money abroad

Most machines focus on bitcoin but increasingly support other coins such as Ethereum, Litecoin and Dogecoin. One major industry report notes that one‑way machines still make up about two‑thirds of the installed base, with restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores and other hospitality venues as key locations.

The convenience comes at a cost: transaction fees of 5–25% (sometimes more) are common, especially on small cash deposits – a pricing model now under scrutiny in lawsuits and TV investigations.

Global installations are approaching 40,000

Data compiled from Finbold’s Q3 2025 report and sector trackers shows:

On July 1, 2025, there were 38,726 bitcoin ATMs worldwide.

By September 30, 2025, that number had risen to 39,374, a net increase of 648 machines in a single quarter – roughly seven new ATMs a day.

More than half of those new machines (386) went to the United States, which had about 30,447 crypto ATMs by the end of Q2.

A separate statistical analysis from CoinLaw estimates that by early 2025, there were around 38,000 crypto ATMs globally, with North America hosting over 80% of them. Australia and parts of Eastern Europe have been among the fastest‑growing secondary markets.

Interestingly, AARP – citing FBI data – says there are more than 45,000 crypto ATMs nationwide in the U.S. alone, a number that likely reflects a broader set of kiosks and white‑label machines than the more conservative counts from specialist industry databases.

Transaction volumes and user behaviour

CoinLaw estimates:

Global crypto ATM transactions in 2025 are approaching $1.4 billion in volume.

Cash‑to‑crypto remains dominant: in Australia, an AML disclosure linked crypto ATMs to about 150,000 transactions and ~A$275 million in deposits annually, with 99% of flows being cash deposits rather than withdrawals.

A survey by major operator CoinFlip found 74% of respondents made their first crypto purchase at a kiosk, highlighting their role as an on‑ramp for beginners and the underbanked.

A multi‑billion‑dollar market in the making

Older users are surprisingly prominent. In Australia, customers over 50 account for roughly 72% of crypto ATM transaction value, with those aged 60–70 representing nearly a third.

Despite regulatory headwinds, nearly every major research house still forecasts blistering growth for the crypto ATM industry:

Grand View Research: Global crypto ATM market estimated at $182.1 million in 2023, projected to reach $5.45 billion by 2030, a CAGR of 63.4% (2024–2030).

Fortune Business Insights: Values the market at about $206.6 million in 2024, forecast to climb to $7.58 billion by 2032, a CAGR of roughly 54.7%.

Allied Market Research and Spherical Insights publish different absolute numbers but similarly expect growth in the 50–60% annual range through 2030, driven by North American dominance and rapid expansion in Asia‑Pacific.

Market Research Future goes even further out on the curve, projecting the market could reach as high as $244 billion by 2035, implying a CAGR of about 56% from the mid‑2020s.

Methodologies differ – some focus on hardware sales, others on total transaction revenue – but the direction is consistent: analysts expect the crypto ATM sector to expand by an order of magnitude or more over the next decade, even with tougher compliance.

Why regulators are suddenly obsessed with crypto ATMs

The turning point this year was the August 4, 2025 notice from the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) on “convertible virtual currency kiosks” – essentially crypto ATMs. The notice warns that:

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) logged over 10,900 complaints mentioning crypto kiosks in 2024, with around $246–247 million in reported losses,

This represents about double the number of complaints and roughly one‑third more losses than 2023, and

These kiosks are heavily used in tech‑support scams, romance scams, government‑imposter schemes and drug‑trafficking cash laundering.

FinCEN reminds operators that they are money services businesses under the Bank Secrecy Act, requiring:

Registration with FinCEN

Know‑your‑customer (KYC) procedures

Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) and currency transaction reports

The agency even asks banks and kiosk operators to use a dedicated SAR key term (“FIN‑2025‑CVCKIOSK”) for suspicious crypto ATM activity, to help law enforcement track trends more easily.

AARP and the FBI: older adults carry most of the losses

An AARP‑backed campaign has pushed crypto ATM fraud into mainstream political debate. In a June 2025 press release, AARP highlighted that:

Americans lost more than $246 million to crypto ATM fraud and scams in 2024 alone,

Roughly 11,000 people were affected, and

Adults over 60 accounted for more than 67% of the victims in FBI data.

AARP says 11 U.S. states have now passed laws or rules adding consumer protections specifically for crypto ATMs, and more than 20 states have drafted or passed restrictions in 2025, including transaction caps and mandatory warnings.

Case study: Washington, D.C. vs Athena Bitcoin

Perhaps the most damning data point this year comes from Washington, D.C.:

In September 2025, D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb sued Athena Bitcoin, Inc., one of the largest U.S. operators, alleging that the company profits from scams.

According to the lawsuit, 93% of deposits into Athena’s D.C. machines in the first five months were directly tied to scams.

The median victim age was 71, with a median loss of $8,000; one person allegedly lost $98,000 over 19 transactions.

Athena denies the allegations and says it employs “aggressive safety protocols,” including warnings and daily limits, but the case has intensified calls for federal standards on kiosk design, monitoring and fee transparency.