XRP could surge to $1,700 in the short term? Trump’s ETF moves spark market buzz

XRP could surge to $1,700 in the short term? Trump’s ETF moves spark market buzz

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Recently, the market dynamics surrounding XRP have drawn significant global investor attention. Analysts suggest that the launch of ETFs and the continued influx of institutional investors could push XRP prices to $1,700 in the short term, driving heightened market excitement.

The Trump-backed ETF project has recently made key progress, not only boosting investor confidence but also significantly accelerating capital inflows into the cryptocurrency sector, stimulating market activity.

Against this backdrop, regulated cloud mining platforms like FTMining are becoming an increasingly important option for investors seeking stable returns and mitigating market volatility. Through FTMining, users can convert computing power into daily stable income without owning mining hardware or technical expertise, while directly participating in the growth potential of the XRP ecosystem, creating a sustainable passive income stream.

A Stable Choice Amid Market Volatility

When XRP experiences heightened price fluctuations, FTMining offers a more stable investment approach.

The platform provides green cloud mining services, allowing users to participate without building their own rigs or having specialized mining knowledge. By selecting the appropriate computing power plan, users can earn daily stable income. This model combines long-term holding with continuous output, enabling investors to steadily accumulate potential XRP gains under regulatory compliance without relying on short-term price swings.

FTMining: A Regulated Global Platform

Headquartered in the UK, FTMining strictly complies with EU MiCA and MiFID II frameworks, ensuring transparent operations, risk management, and investor protection.

The platform has obtained multiple international certifications and security verifications: - PwC annual financial and compliance audits - Lloyd’s of London digital asset insurance - Cloudflare Enterprise Security & McAfee® Cloud Protection - 24/7 multi-layer encryption and real-time risk monitoring

FTMining currently supports deposits in XRP, BTC, ETH, USDT, LTC, USDC, BCH, DOGE, and SOL, providing users with a flexible, efficient, and fully compliant participation method.

Real Feedback from European Users

Florian Becker (Munich, Germany, IT Consultant): > “I’ve been following XRP for a long time but don’t want to watch the price every day. FTMining’s cloud mining focuses on stability and transparency, and the yield calculations are clear, which matches my long-term investment goals.”

(Munich, Germany, IT Consultant): > “I’ve been following XRP for a long time but don’t want to watch the price every day. FTMining’s cloud mining focuses on stability and transparency, and the yield calculations are clear, which matches my long-term investment goals.” Thomas Meyer (Vienna, Austria, Small Business Owner): > “Compared to buying cryptocurrencies directly, I prefer this approach as it is not affected by short-term price swings. The green energy computing power makes me feel more secure investing in Europe.”

(Vienna, Austria, Small Business Owner): > “Compared to buying cryptocurrencies directly, I prefer this approach as it is not affected by short-term price swings. The green energy computing power makes me feel more secure investing in Europe.” Laura Schmidt (Zurich, Switzerland, Financial Professional): > “Compliance and risk control are extremely important. FTMining’s European energy infrastructure and audit systems make its operations closer to traditional finance, making it a stable component of my crypto portfolio.”

CEO Message

Faye Victoria Thompson (FTMining CEO): > “Our goal is clear—to provide global investors with a legal, transparent, and secure way to enhance the value of their crypto assets. Especially in emerging markets like the US and Germany, we are committed to providing sustainable and practical asset growth solutions.”

How to Participate in FTMining and Earn Daily Rewards

Register an Account: Visit com and sign up with your email to receive a $15–$100 welcome bonus. Choose a Mining Plan: Select the cloud mining contract that best suits your needs and start mining immediately. Collect Daily Rewards: Once the contract is activated, the system automatically distributes daily earnings, allowing investors to easily receive stable returns.

Popular Contract Examples

Beginner Plan: $100 — 2-day term — Total Profit: ~$108

Stable Plan: $1,080 — 10-day term — Total Profit: ~$1,236

Professional Plan: $10,000 — 25-day term — Total Profit: ~$14,250

Advanced Plan: $28,000 — 32-day term — Total Profit: ~$43,680

Users can select contracts according to their budget, achieving stable daily passive income. The minimum investment is only $100, and the system automatically activates upon purchase.

Conclusion

Source: CNN

With rising optimism around ETFs and the influx of institutional capital, XRP could potentially surge to $1,700 in the short term. At the same time, FTMining’s regulated cloud mining platform provides a stable revenue channel, allowing users to participate in the XRP ecosystem long-term without constantly monitoring the market, generating sustainable passive income.

Users can freely choose contracts based on their budget and receive stable daily passive income.

The minimum deposit is only $100, and the system will automatically activate upon purchase.

Official website: https://ftmining.com

App download: https://ftmining.com/xml/index.html#/app

Email: info@ftmining.com

Visit the FTMining Official Website today to start your daily passive income journey!

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