Bitcoin drops below $86,000 as crypto selloff deepens

In early Asia trading, Bitcoin fell as much as 6%, while Ether slumped more than 7% to around $2,800, according to Bloomberg data, News.Az reports.

Other major tokens also followed the downturn, with Solana sliding 7.8%.

The crypto market is on shaky ground after a weeks-long selloff that began when some $19 billion in levered bets were wiped out in early October, just days after Bitcoin set an all-time high of $126,251. The original cryptocurrency shed 16.7% of its value in November, but a let-up in the selling pressure saw it regain ground last week, rising to above $90,000.

After the latest bout of selling on Monday, traders are bracing for bigger moves lower.

“It’s a risk off start to December,” said Sean McNulty, APAC derivatives trading lead at FalconX. “The biggest concern is the meagre inflows into Bitcoin exchange traded funds and absence of dip buyers. We expect the structural headwinds to continue this month. We are watching $80,000 on Bitcoin as the next key support level.”

Investors were on Monday digesting comments from Strategy Inc. Chief Executive Officer Phong Le, who said on a podcast on Friday that the Bitcoin-buyer could sell the token if its mNAV — a ratio of enterprise value to Bitcoin holdings — turned negative. “We can sell Bitcoin and we would sell Bitcoin if we needed to fund our dividend payments below 1x mNAV,” he said, adding that it would be a last resort. Strategy, which has a $56 billion Bitcoin stockpile, has seen its mNAV tumble to 1.19, according to its website.

Meanwhile, S&P Global Ratings last week downgraded an assessment of the stability of USDT, the world’s largest stablecoin, to its lowest rating, warning that a drop in Bitcoin’s value could leave the token undercollateralized. Further uncertainty came from the People’s Bank of China, which on Saturday issued a warning about the risks of virtual currencies including stablecoins, adding that government agencies should deepen coordination to crack down on illegal activities. Jeff Ko, chief analyst at CoinEx, said that “a series of bearish developments over the weekend,” including the USDT downgrade and PBOC warning, had renewed the pressure on cryptocurrencies. The week ahead is set to offer a crucial snapshot of US economic momentum as policymakers weigh the trajectory of interest rates heading into 2026. Data is likely to shape expectations for whether the Federal Reserve continues its rate-cutting cycle. US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he had decided on his pick for the next Fed chair, after making clear he expects his nominee to deliver interest-rate cuts.