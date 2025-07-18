Crypto market value hits $4 trillion as stablecoin bill gains momentum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The total market value of cryptoassets surged past $4 trillion for the first time, driven by a rally in altcoins and momentum from a sweeping US legislative push to regulate the sector.

The options market shows traders are increasing bets for even higher prices in the weeks ahead, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

“Bitcoin’s path to $150,000 looks increasingly inevitable,” said Fadi Aboualfa, head of research at Copper. The original cryptocurrency accounts for about 60% of the entire digital market’s value.

The milestone followed the passage of the first-ever federal legislation for stablecoins, a key accomplishment during what lawmakers have dubbed “Crypto Week.” The bill, backed by Republicans and championed by President Donald Trump, introduces federal or state oversight of dollar-linked stablecoin, aiming to legitimize a $265 billion market that Citigroup Inc. analysts project could grow to $3.7 trillion by 2030.

Altcoins — a catch-all term for tokens besides Bitcoin — led the latest leg of the rally, with Ether jumping 22% over the past five days. Bitcoin, the industry’s benchmark asset, hit a record $123,205 earlier this week. Uniswap surged as much as 24% on Friday, while Solana gained 6.5% at one point.

Thursday also saw the House pass a broader crypto market structure bill, which now awaits Senate consideration.

Investors have continued to flood into US-listed crypto ETFs. Bitcoin funds have attracted $5.5 billion in inflows so far in July, while Ether ETFs brought in $2.9 billion.

“Since the launch of Bitcoin ETFs, we’ve seen a consistent pricing trend and the recent price surge is still in fact within the norms,” Aboualfa said. “If current inflows continue - even through the typically subdued summer period - we could see Bitcoin breach $140k by September, with a potential surge toward $150k in early October.”

Underlying demand for Bitcoin appears strong with elevated open interest in options at $130,000 for August 1 expiry, Deribit data shows. Bitcoin was little changed at about $119,570 on Friday.

News.Az