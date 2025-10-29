Cuba evacuates over 735,000 people ahead of Hurricane Melissa

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cuba has evacuated more than 735,000 people across the country in anticipation of Hurricane Melissa, President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez said on X,News.Az reports.

"It will be a very difficult night for all of Cuba, but we will recover, always with the faith in victory that Fidel and Raúl instilled in us," Díaz-Canel added, referring to the country’s former leaders, the Castro brothers.

Acabamos de chequear con las provincias las medidas ante el paso de #Melisa. Suman más de 735 mil los evacuados, y aún se continúa trabajando. Será una noche muy difícil para toda #Cuba, pero nos vamos a recuperar, siempre con la fe en la victoria que nos inculcaron Fidel y Raúl. pic.twitter.com/K7rZL4tH3J — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) October 29, 2025

Authorities are mobilizing emergency services and shelters nationwide as the storm approaches, urging residents to follow safety measures and stay informed about weather updates. Melissa is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds, posing risks to low-lying areas and coastal communities.

