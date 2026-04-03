Cuba holds bike protest against US embargo

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Hundreds of Cubans gathered outside the United States Embassy in Havana on Thursday, staging a bicycle and electric vehicle protest calling for an end to the decades-old US trade embargo.

Demonstrators rode through the capital waving Cuban flags and holding signs reading “Down with the blockade,” as they moved along Havana’s famous Malecón waterfront, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The demonstration came amid growing political and economic pressure between Cuba and the United States, with Cuba’s leadership accusing Washington of tightening restrictions on the island.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel greeted participants before the “anti-imperialist youth parade” began.

Many participants used bicycles, motorcycles, and electric cargo tricycles—transport options that have become more common due to fuel shortages and rising costs.

The country has faced ongoing blackouts, fuel rationing, and inflation, which officials blame on the long-standing embargo imposed since 1962.

Some protesters said the situation has become increasingly difficult, pointing to shortages and rising living costs as key frustrations.

The protest also comes as US policy toward Cuba tightens again, with renewed pressure from Washington adding to existing economic strain.

At the same time, limited fuel shipments and external support have provided temporary relief amid Cuba’s ongoing energy crisis.

Despite economic hardship, the protest remained largely peaceful, with participants describing the rally as a show of unity and resistance.

Authorities say the embargo continues to be a central factor shaping Cuba’s economic challenges, while debate over its future remains highly polarized internationally.

News.Az