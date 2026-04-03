Iran claims to have shot down second US F-35 - PHOTO

Iran claims to have shot down second US F-35 - PHOTO

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Iran military said it shot down a second US F-35 fighter jet over central Iran.

"A second US fifth-generation F-35 was struck and downed over central Iran," a spokesman of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters announced, News.Az reports, citing Mehr news agency.

"Given the massive explosion on impact and during the crash, the pilot is unlikely to have ejected," the spokesman said.

News.Az