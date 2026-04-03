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Iran claims to have shot down second US F-35 - PHOTO

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Iran claims to have shot down second US F-35 - PHOTO
Source: US Air Force

Iran military said it shot down a second US F-35 fighter jet over central Iran.

"A second US fifth-generation F-35 was struck and downed over central Iran," a spokesman of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters announced, News.Az reports, citing Mehr news agency

"Given the massive explosion on impact and during the crash, the pilot is unlikely to have ejected," the spokesman said. 


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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