Iran claims to have shot down second US F-35 - PHOTO
- 03 Apr 2026 09:21
- 03 Apr 2026 09:30
- 1053589
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/iran-claims-to-have-shot-down-second-us-f-35-photo Copied
Source: US Air Force
Iran military said it shot down a second US F-35 fighter jet over central Iran.
"A second US fifth-generation F-35 was struck and downed over central Iran," a spokesman of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters announced, News.Az reports, citing Mehr news agency.
"Given the massive explosion on impact and during the crash, the pilot is unlikely to have ejected," the spokesman said.
By Nijat Babayev