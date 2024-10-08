Cuba officially applies to join BRICS as partner country

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cuba has officially requested to join the BRICS group as a partner country, Carlos Pereira, director general of the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s General Division of Bilateral Affairs, has announced.

#Cuba ha solicitado oficialmente su incorporación a los BRICS como "País Socio", a través de una misiva al presidente de Rusia, Vladimir Putin, quien ostenta la Presidencia del Grupo, que se consolida como actor clave en la geopolítica global y esperanza para los países del Sur. pic.twitter.com/gapdhZ0pTi — Carlos M. Pereira (@cmphcuba) October 7, 2024

The request was made in a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who currently chairs the group, News.Az reports."Cuba has submitted an official request to join BRICS as a partner country in a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin who is the chairman of the grouping which is consolidating global politics and the hope of the Global South as a key player," the senior Cuban diplomat posted on X.On Monday, Russian Ambassador to Cuba Viktor Koronelli confirmed to TASS that Cuba's application for partnership status in BRICS has been submitted. He also noted that Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel has received an invitation to participate in BRICS Plus/Outreach, an extended meeting scheduled for the upcoming summit in Kazan.

News.Az