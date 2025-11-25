Curry scores 31 as Warriors overpower Jazz 134-117

+ ↺ − 16 px

Stephen Curry made six 3-pointers and scored 31 points, while Jimmy Butler added 18 points, seven assists, and six rebounds as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Utah Jazz 134-117 on Monday night.

Curry shot 12 for 24, marking his fifth 30-point game in the last six, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Moses Moody contributed 15 points and six rebounds, and Gary Payton II added nine points, a career-best eight assists, and six rebounds in a rare start.

For Utah, Keyonte George led with 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting, along with seven assists and six rebounds. The Jazz have now lost four straight and five of six, following a home defeat against the Lakers on Sunday.

After their first home loss of the season Friday against Portland, the Warriors bounced back, shooting 49.5%, committing only 10 turnovers, scoring 14 points off the 17 turnovers they forced, and finishing with 52 bench points — including 20 from Buddy Hield.

Golden State debuted new “The Town” edition jerseys and a matching court to honor the franchise's long history in Oakland before moving to Chase Center in the 2019-20 season.

The Warriors have now won 10 consecutive home games against the Jazz, whose last road win at Golden State was 129-96 on January 22, 2020. Utah dropped to 0-5 on the road against Western Conference teams this season.

Draymond Green missed the game due to a sprained right foot, which showed no significant injury on an MRI. This marks the third game he has missed this month due to illness and injury. Coach Steve Kerr hopes to have Green back Wednesday, while forward Jonathan Kuminga remains sidelined with knee issues.

The Warriors stumbled early, falling behind 11-0 after missing their first six shots, while the Jazz hit four of six. Butler’s three-point play at the 8:42 mark sparked a 17-3 Golden State run, giving the Warriors control. They led 67-55 at halftime after a 41-point second quarter.

News.Az