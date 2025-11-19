Stephen Curry passes Vince Carter on NBA’s all-time scoring list

+ ↺ − 16 px

Stephen Curry reached a memorable milestone Tuesday night, passing Vince Carter on the NBA’s all-time scoring list and moving into 22nd place.

The Warriors star, already the league’s career 3-point king, scored 34 points in Golden State’s 121–113 loss to the Orlando Magic, bringing his career total to 25,749 points—21 more than Carter, News.Az reports, citing AP.

“It’s always an honor whenever you’re passing greats like that,” Curry said.

The milestone came on a day of celebrations for the Warriors; rookie Will Richard got his University of Florida NCAA championship ring in a surprise ceremony earlier in the day. And then Curry wasted no time moving past Carter, getting it done on a 3-pointer in the second quarter.

Dell Curry, Stephen Curry’s father, spent his final three seasons as a player with the Toronto Raptors — the team that Carter started with. So, Stephen Curry — then maybe 11 or 12 years old — got to often play against Carter at the team’s facility.

“There are certain names that are a little bit more special than others just because of past history,” Stephen Curry said. “My dad playing with Vince in those three years in Toronto, there’s countless memories, me and my brother being around the Raptor organization and playing Vince one-on-one ... it’s all come full circle. Those are pretty special.”

