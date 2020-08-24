Customs amendments in Azerbaijan aimed to protect economic security

+ ↺ − 16 px

The main purpose of the amendments to the ‘preferential and simplified rules for the movement of goods by individuals, not intended for production or commercial purposes, across the customs border’ is to protect the economic interests and security of Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Customs.

The amendments are also aimed to protect the economic interests and security at the internal market, as well as to implement other tasks arising from the economic policy of the state.

As a result of the conducted economic analysis, it was found that in recent years, attempts by individuals to independently move goods not intended for production or commercial purposes, registering imported goods on individuals through the customs border of Azerbaijan, led to evasion of customs payments for these goods, stipulated by law, as well as the smuggling of these goods.

At the same time, the exemption from customs payments for goods imported within the established limits and amounts, along with an increase in the turnover of these goods in the domestic market, led to a decrease in the annual import turnover in the country, and in some cases to the bankruptcy of those who officially import similar goods.

In addition, as a result of the growing trend of illegal trade in mobile phones and evasion of customs payments, it became necessary to completely eliminate attempts to import mobile phones into the country in the form of smuggling.

As an international practice, for example, in accordance with Turkish law, one and the same individual for non-commercial purposes can bring into the customs territory only two telephones within one year, which are obligatory registered in the corresponding institutions of this state within one month.

Also, according to the legislation of the EU countries, the total amount of goods not intended for commercial purposes and imported by individuals into the countries of the EU is worth up to 300 euro.

When considering international experience, it seems that the limit of benefits set by individuals for goods not intended for commercial purposes, imported into the country by mail, is also quite low. So, when considering some countries, it is revealed that the size of the limit in Russia, Belarus and Moldova is 200 euro, in Georgia - $125, in Ukraine - 100 euro, and in Turkey - 150 euro.

Parcels worth up to 22 euro can be delivered to most countries of the EU without any customs fees, and for postal parcels costing between 22 and 150 euro, only VAT is charged in the amount of 15-20 euro (Greece) to 50 euro (Spain and France). If the cost of the parcel exceeds 150 euro, then in addition to VAT and registration fees, customs duties are also levied, depending on the category of goods.

Accordingly, taking into account the foregoing, as well as international experience, it became necessary to amend the ‘preferential and simplified rules for the movement of goods by individuals, not intended for production or commercial purposes, across the customs border’, approved by the Resolution of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers #305 dated October 14, 2013.

