Cyclone Chido death toll in Mozambique rises to 94

A person stands amid uprooted trees and debris after cyclone Chido hit Mozambique, in Mecufi district, Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique, December 16, 2024,. Photo: UNICEF MOZAMBIQUE / VIA REUTERS

The death toll from Cyclone Chido in Mozambique has climbed to 94.

The National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD) said the cyclone struck the country’s Indian Ocean coastline on Dec. 15, News.az reports, citing foreign media. The statement noted that the cyclone, which reached wind speeds of up to 260 kilometers (161.5 miles) per hour, also left 768 injured and affected around 622,000 people.It caused significant damage, destroying or partially damaging around 140,000 homes, 52 health centers, 89 public buildings and 250 schools.Malawi’s Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) reported that the death toll from Chido has risen to 13 since the storm began affecting the country on Dec. 15.The cyclone has left 30 people injured and affected over 35,000 people, according to the statement.Cyclone Chido first struck the French Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, one of the islands most vulnerable to climate change, on Dec. 14.The storm later impacted Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe, causing widespread devastation.

