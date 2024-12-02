Cyclone Fengal claims 19 lives in India and Sri Lanka

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cyclone Fengal claimed at least 19 lives in India and Sri Lanka, causing flooding in Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry region after crossing India's southern coast from the Bay of Bengal on Saturday, News.Az reports citing the Reuters .

Puducherry had been hit by the heaviest 24-hour rainfall in 30 years, India's weather office said on social media on Sunday.The cyclone left parts of the southern city of Chennai inundated. Flights from the city were temporarily suspended on Saturday, but had resumed as of early Sunday morning, India's airport authority said.

