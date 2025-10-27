Cyclone Montha forces 50,000 evacuations in India

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 50,000 people have been evacuated in India’s eastern coastal states as Cyclone Montha gathers strength over the Bay of Bengal, authorities said.

The storm is expected to hit Odisha and Andhra Pradesh with strong winds of 90–100 km/h, gusting up to 110 km/h, and heavy rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns the cyclone will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday, crossing the coast near Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Governments have canceled holidays, closed schools, and deployed disaster teams to relocate residents from low-lying areas. In Andhra Pradesh, 3.9 million people could be affected, while Odisha aims for “zero casualties” by securing humans and animals. Fishermen have been advised to avoid the sea, and Tamil Nadu authorities warn of heavy rains

