India on high alert as Cyclone Montha strengthens over Bay of Bengal

India on high alert as Cyclone Montha strengthens over Bay of Bengal

+ ↺ − 16 px

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has strengthened into Cyclone Montha, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue heavy rain and storm warnings for several states along the country's east and southeast coast.

The IMD expects Montha to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28, with maximum wind speeds reaching 100 kmph and gusts up to 110 kmph, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

The cyclone is projected to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, on Monday evening or night.

Authorities have declared school holidays in parts of Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, and West Godavari districts, as a precaution. The IMD has also issued a red alert for Kakinada, Krishna, Eluru, Prakasam, and several other districts likely to be worst affected.

An orange alert remains in effect for other parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and West Bengal as the system moves closer to the coast. Emergency and disaster management teams have been placed on standby to respond to potential flooding and wind damage.

Cyclone Montha marks one of the strongest weather systems to form over the Bay of Bengal this season, raising concerns over coastal safety and infrastructure preparedness.

News.Az