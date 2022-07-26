Czech and German firefighters battle blaze in national park

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hundreds of firefighters reinforced by units from neighbouring Germany battled a wildfire in a Czech national park for a third day on Tuesday after the blaze destroyed houses and forced authorities to evacuate villages, News.az reports.

The fire on the German border in a popular tourist area sent smoke drifting across the Czech Republic, including to the capital Prague located some 130 miles (209 km) away, Prague and regional fire departments said on Twitter.

