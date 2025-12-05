Czech PM-elect Babis’ vast business empire explained

+ ↺ − 16 px

Czech billionaire Andrej Babis will become prime minister on December 9 after his ANO party’s election win, following a pledge to place his Agrofert conglomerate into an independent trust to address conflict-of-interest concerns. With an estimated $4.3 billion net worth, Babis controls one of Central Europe’s largest business empires.

Agrofert spans more than 230 companies across farming, food processing, fertilizers, plastics, fuel, and forestry, employing 29,000 people and generating 212 billion crowns in 2024 revenue. The group also receives significant EU farm subsidies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Beyond Agrofert, Babis owns major stakes in Hartenberg Capital and Imoba, which cover fertility clinics, e-commerce, real estate, restaurants and the controversial Stork Nest complex, now tied to an ongoing legal case. His wide-ranging holdings raise scrutiny as he prepares to return to top office in Prague.

