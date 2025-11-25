Polish President Karol Nawrocki invites Zelenskyy to Warsaw

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Warsaw, expressing hope that Zelenskyy will accept the invitation. Nawrocki made the remarks during a visit to Prague on Monday, following meetings with Czech President Petr Pavel.

At a press conference, Nawrocki stressed that lasting peace in Ukraine must not allow Russia to regroup and pose future threats. He criticized Russia as a state that does not honor agreements, and said that only US President Donald Trump could potentially compel Moscow to accept a peace deal, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Czech President Petr Pavel welcomed ongoing negotiations in Geneva, though he noted that initial assessments of the US peace plan for Ukraine were not entirely positive.

Regarding potential international visits, Nawrocki emphasized that Ukraine must send Zelenskyy to Warsaw for a meeting, noting there are no diplomatic rules requiring him to visit Kyiv first.

Earlier, Nawrocki had criticized the US peace plan, saying any proposals must be approved by Ukraine and should not reward the aggressor.

