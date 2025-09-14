Yandex metrika counter

Czech Republic sends three helicopters with troops to Poland to combat Russian drones

Czech Republic sends three helicopters with troops to Poland to combat Russian drones
Photo: army-technology.com

A Czech special operations helicopter unit consisting of three Mi-171Sh helicopters was sent to Poland on September 14.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic, Jana Černochová, News.Az informs via "European Pravda".

Three Mi-171Sh helicopters will arrive in Poland on September 14, and up to 150 Czech soldiers will be deployed for up to three months. They will begin operations within days.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

