Czech Republic sends three helicopters with troops to Poland to combat Russian drones

A Czech special operations helicopter unit consisting of three Mi-171Sh helicopters was sent to Poland on September 14.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic, Jana Černochová, News.Az informs via "European Pravda".

Three Mi-171Sh helicopters will arrive in Poland on September 14, and up to 150 Czech soldiers will be deployed for up to three months. They will begin operations within days.

