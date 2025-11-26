Czechia’s eurosceptic coalition reveals cabinet list

+ ↺ − 16 px

Czechia's incoming eurosceptic coalition has unveiled its full ministerial lineup, marking the final step before a new government can be formally appointed.

The anti-EU coalition that won the October elections – led by Andrej Babiš’s populist ANO and joined by the far-right SPD and right-wing Motorists party – brings back several figures from Babiš’s previous governments, signalling a bid for continuity combined with a sharper nationalist and eurosceptic agenda, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Babiš, who is set to return as prime minister, formally delivered the line-up to President Petr Pavel on Wednesday.

At the centre of the cabinet are veteran ANO figures who previously held senior posts under Babiš. Former finance minister Alena Schillerová is set to return to her old post, while ex–deputy prime minister Karel Havlíček has been nominated to lead the industry and trade ministry.

Lubomír Metnar, a former defence minister and police official, is expected to take over the interior ministry. Adam Vojtěch, who resigned as health minister during the COVID-19 crisis before becoming ambassador to Finland, is due to return to the health portfolio.

The far-right SPD, led by controversial figure Tomio Okamura, has put forward retired deputy chief of army Jaromír Zůna for defence and former State Agricultural Intervention Fund head Martin Šebestyán for agriculture.

The Motorists, a smaller party known for criticising EU policies, changed its nominees at the last moment. Former MEP Filip Turek, initially intended for the foreign ministry, has instead been moved to the environment portfolio, while party leader Petr Macinka has been nominated as foreign minister.

The reshuffle follows backlash over racist and homophobic posts linked to Turek. Although he has apologised for some remarks and denied others, President Pavel continues to object to his inclusion. Babiš called the reassignment “a conciliatory step,” arguing that Turek “could have been given a chance.”

Pavel will begin interviewing ministerial candidates on Friday and aims to wrap consultations within two weeks, paving the way for a cabinet to be formed by mid-December.

A key unresolved issue remains Babiš’s conflict of interest tied to his Agrofert conglomerate. Pavel has made clear that the issue must be clarified before any government is appointed. Babiš said he would address it publicly, but “no specific date” has been set.

News.Az