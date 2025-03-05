D-8 expresses confidence in Azerbaijan’s valuable contributions to organization’s efforts

Azerbaijan's FM Jeyhun Bayramov (right) meets with D-8 Secretary General Ambassador Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam (right) in Baku on March 4, 2025. Photo: @D8org/X

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation has expressed confidence in Azerbaijan’s valuable contributions to the organization’s efforts to develop cooperation among the member states in key areas.

“Following the Meeting with H.E. President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, the D-8 Secretary General, Ambassador Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam met with H.E. Jeyhun Bayramov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, at an Iftar Dinner hosted by the minister last night. The D-8 secretary general congratulated Azerbaijan as the ninth D-8 member, introduced the organization’s activities, and highlighted key initiatives and achievements,” said a post published on the official X account of the organization, News.Az reports.

The D-8 secretary general emphasized the importance of collaboration among the member states in critical sectors such as trade, transportation, energy, tourism, agriculture, and youth, expressing confidence in Azerbaijan’s valuable contributions to these efforts, the post stated.

“Minister Bayramov conveyed his delight over Azerbaijan’s membership in the D8, underscored Azerbaijan’s readiness to host meetings and events related to the Organization’s focus areas, and reiterated Azerbaijan’s commitment to active engagement in all D8 initiatives,” it noted.

“Minister Bayramov asserted Azerbaijan’s commitment to contribute to the D-8’s work in achieving its objectives. He identified several key areas that can be immediately pursued in the energy, climate, transportation, youth, and media sectors.”

“The meeting marked the fruitful maiden visit of the secretary general to the newest D-8 family member, which signified a promising start,” the post added.

News.Az