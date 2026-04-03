Pezeshkian expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for humanitarian assistance
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his appreciation for the support and solidarity shown by Azerbaijan.
"In a conversation with my brother Ilham Aliyev, I appreciated the sympathy and support of the government and the people of Azerbaijan. Friendly and brotherly nations find each other in hard times, and the deeper the civilizational roots, the stronger this bond," Pezeshkian said in a post on X, News.Az reports.
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On April 2, Pezeshkian held a phone call with Ilham Aliyev, during which he expressed gratitude for the humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan.
President Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan will continue its humanitarian assistance to Iran and will send the next shipment in the near future.
The Azerbaijani leader also expressed concern over the escalating situation in Iran, extended condolences to the families of the victims, and wished for a swift resolution to the conflict.
The need to restore peace in the region was emphasized during the phone call.
By Ulviyya Salmanli