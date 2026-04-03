Italian court rules Netflix price-hike clauses are void, orders refunds

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Rome court has ruled as unlawful price increases imposed by Netflix opens new tab ‌on its Italian subscribers over the last seven years, and has ordered the U.S. media giant to reimburse them, a consumer association said on Friday.

Consumer group Movimento Consumatori said in a statement that the court had upheld ​its lawsuit against Netflix Italia and deemed unfair clauses that allowed subscription price increases ​from 2017 to January 2024, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Netflix said in a statement that it would appeal ⁠against the court's decision. "We take consumer rights very seriously and believe our terms have always ​complied with Italian laws and practice," it added.

News.Az