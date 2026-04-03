Earth’s blue beauty captured by Artemis II as they leave orbit - PHOTO

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As the Artemis II astronauts approach the moon, they've captured the stunning beauty of our blue planet from space.

NASA released the crew’s first downlinked images Friday, 1 1/2 days into the first astronaut moonshot in more than half a century, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The first photo taken by commander Reid Wiseman shows a curved slice of Earth in one of the capsule’s windows. The second shows the entire globe with the oceans topped by swirling white tendrils of clouds. A green aurora even glows, according to NASA.

The three Americans and one Canadian will swing around the moon in their Orion capsule, hang a U-turn and then head straight back home without stopping. They fired Orion’s main engine Thursday night that set them on their course.

After Mission Control shifted the position of their capsule, the entire Earth complete with northern lights filled their windows.

“It was the most spectacular moment, and it paused all four of us in our tracks,” Wiseman said in a TV interview.

They’re the first lunar travelers since Apollo 17 in 1972.

News.Az